SARN HELEN Running Club’s Becky Atkinson, who thrives on challenging herself, competed in The Houwm, a Pegasus Ultra Running event in Llanidloes.
Covering over 4,500ft of elevation the 30-mile course took runners through the heart of Mid Wales taking in The Sarn, Glyndŵr’s Way, Severn Way and the Wye Valley Walk, heading out to Clywedog Reservoir before the finish in Llanidloes.
Becky had an outstanding run to finish as first lady and 7th overall in a time of 4 hours 40 minutes.
Spain was the destination for mother and daughter Lou and Polly Summers to take part in The Long Course Weekend at Colonia De Sant Jordi, Mallorca, an area of natural beauty with clear waters and stunning landscape.
Polly competed in the half marathon and 1.9K swim and had an outstanding run and was the first female to cross the line in 1:25:24 and came 5th in the swim and was therefore the overall winner of the duo event.
Mum Lou having ran the London Marathon the previous week competed in the half marathon and had a fabulous time of 1:36:49.
Alix Arndt took to the fells when she competed at The Welsh Fell Running Association’s South Series Talgarth Race, a challenging 13.4 km course with over 2,000ft of elevation.
Alix had a superb race and was 1st in the 40-50 category and 5th lady overall in a time of 1:26:48.
Continuing with his success of last year Junior Biathlete Dylan May had a personal best in his latest event and has qualified to represent Great Britain at the European Championships in Turkey.
Dylan Harcombe one of Sarn Helen’s newest members competed at The Manchester Marathon and had an amazing run in the heat to finish in 3:29:02