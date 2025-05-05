CAERNARFON Town will take on Cardiff Met University in the semi-final of the European play-offs.
The path towards Europe became clear after The New Saints beat Connah;s Quay Nomads 2-1 in the JD Welsh Cup final on Sunday.
Victory for TNS ensures that league runners-up Penybont qualify automatically for the UEFA Conference League first qualifying round, with the third and final European spot decided by the play-offs.
Caernarfon and Met triumphed in the quarter-finals and will now meet in the semi-final at The Oval on Sunday 11 May (KO 17:10), live on S4C and Sgorio’s online platforms.
The winner of that tie will then travel to Ogi Bridge Meadow to face Haverfordwest County in the final on Sunday, 18 May (KO 17:10), live on S4C and Sgorio’s online platforms.
Town have announced a number of contract extensions with Adam Davies, Ryan Sears, Louis Lloyd and Morgan Owen extending their stay.