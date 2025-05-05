CAERNARFON Town have thanked club stalwart Jim Edwards for his incredible efforts over 34 years of raising money for the Canaries.
Edwards, who has been a lifelong supporter of the club, has decided that this season will be his last.
He was appointed commercial manager in 1989 and held the post up to 2018. He returned to help the club two years later to work with present commercial manager, Barry Evans, to raise funds as the Oval outfit fought to compete in the Welsh Premier League.
Club's chairman Paul Evans said: “Ever since I first visited the Oval in the early to mid-eighties, Jim has been a constant at the ground and one of those names and faces that has become synonymous with Caernarfon Town FC.
“The service he has given the club has been incredible and when one thinks of the progress and development at the club over the years he has been a vital part of our efforts into putting the club back at the top table of Welsh football and of course in enjoying our first European adventure last season.
“There have been many brilliant managers, players, staff and volunteers along the way, of course, but Jim has had to go out and find as much sponsorship as he could to help us reach our goals.
“Football is an expensive game and sponsorship plays a vital part for a club such as ours, which is run by volunteers.
“We really can’t put a price on that difficult task as it’s a specific job that requires specific talents and as chairman of the club I thank him from the bottom of my heart for his efforts, and especially over the past five years during my tenure.
“On a personal level Jim has also been a huge support to me. There was an instance not too long ago when he supported me after a particularly difficult night at the Oval and it is these things that people are not aware of that shows what type of person he is.
“I know that I speak on behalf of everyone at our club when I say that we will all miss him but hope to see him at the Oval for many years to come. Diolch yn fawr iawn am popeth Jim!”