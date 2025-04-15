ABERYSTWYTH ABC boxer Tym Skachkov won his preliminary bout against experiencedopponent Andrew Wilson (Llandudno ABC) at the WABA senior championship in Cardiff.
A superb first round from Tym saw him using his reach advantage to the full extent to him the edge.
The second round continued much the same, with Tym again using his reach advantage.
But Wilson upped the ante late in the round and got through with some tremendous body and head combinations.
The last round was more toe-to-toe exchanges with Tym, on tired legs, finding it difficult to keep the long range distance.
Wilson could sense an opportunity to turn things around and applied intense pressure giving Tym a compulsory eight count .
But Tym stuck his task to see out a split decision victory.
It was an excellent win against a vastly experienced opponent with Tym moving on to the quarter finals with a big confidence booster.