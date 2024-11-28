ABERYSTWYTH Amateur Boxing Club travelled to the capital city last week with two debutants to compete on the Cardiff University and Cardiff Met joint show.
There was a great atmosphere at the Circuit club
First up for Aber ABC was Oscar Reid in his debut bout. Against a taller, stronger opponent Oscar was always up against the tide.
Although he was under pressure he kept to his boxing gaining valuable experience and will no doubt improve in the future.
Next up was Bartos Romanczuk oi his first ever bout which he dominated from the first bell.
A game John Pengelly did have a couple of moments where it taught Bart to keep his hands up in another good learning bout which was all about gaining experience.