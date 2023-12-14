The 25th Aberystwyth 10k Charity Race was once again a roaring success with just under 600 runners taking up the challenge.
Hundreds more lined up to enjoy one of the highlights of the local running calendar, with photographer Bev Hemmings on hand to capture the day.
Race organiser Anita Worthing was quick to thank all the volunteers involved with the race.
She said: “This race has grown substantially over the years and as we celebrated a quarter of a century this week, and with 600 runners descending on Aberystwyth we are indebted to the army of volunteers that ensure the race could go ahead safely.
“It is especially fitting to note that the water for the 5k water station was kindly donated by Dŵr Cymru/Welsh Water in memory of their colleague Gron Evans, who sadly died from cancer in February this year.
“Gron was a keen runner and cyclist and a valued member of Aberystwyth Athletic Club who always helped with the organisation of this 10k race.
“The Aber 10k has supported cancer charities from the very beginning so it’s particularly fitting this year that all proceeds will go to Bronglais chemotherapy unit.
“Thanks to everyone for making this a great day for Aberystwyth.”