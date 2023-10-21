A Cardigan boxing coach has been recognised for his accomplishments at the Welsh Boxing Awards 2023.
Cardigan ABC’s Guy Croft won the Over-18s Coach of the Year award.
He was not able to attend on the day so the award was accepted on his behalf by Colin Metson, Welsh Boxing CEO.
There was a strong field with the short-list between four, not the expected three due to the calibre of the nominations.
Also short-listed were Brett Parry, Maerdy ABC; Josie Lewis, Caerau Dragons ABC; and Pappy Jones, Briton Ferry ABC.
Guy’s Cardigan ABC, despite its humble size, has punched well above its weight in the competitive ring.
The Welsh Boxing Awards were a great success, with six winners deservedly taking home their prizes and Tony Wynne additionally being presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award.
Llanrumney Phoenix ABC received the Community Initiative Award whilst the award for Under-18s Coach of the Year was awarded to Gavin Rees, Pantside ABC.
Premier ABC, Llandudno ABC, and St Joseph’s East ABC were all nominated for the Club of the Year Award, with the latter picking up the accolade.
The Club Volunteer Award was picked up by Mathew Robinson, Pontyclun ABC whilst Tony Wynne was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award.
From featherweight champion of Wales in his competitor days, to officiating at two Commonwealth Games; from being Team Manager for Welsh Boxing at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and for the World Championships in Kazakhstan in 2014, to attending countless tournaments and training camps in Wales and across the globe to officiate as a referee and judge – Tony has been a well-known and impactful individual within our sport.