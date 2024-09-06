ABERYSTWYTH Cycling Club riders tested their legs on the 1 mile Clarach hill climb in the final round of this year’s Catalina Architecture & Design Ltd TT Series.
The top three men crossed the line with only 17 seconds separating them! Caron took the win, 11 seconds ahead of Andy H with Arwel completing the podium.
The ladies event had a full podium. It was great to see Lois and Lowri competing after their fantastic racing in the Welsh Road Race Championships. Lois took the win, Lowri second and Anita third.
A new club record was set by Glyn Williams, taking the V60 record previously held for two years by Tim Strang.
The riders and supporters and everyone that has been involved in the 2024 series were thanked for helping to make it a big success. The club riders also thanked Time Trial Secretary Andy Hunt, for all his work behind the scenes and co-ordination of the weekly events with the help of Assistant Time Trial Secretary, Derek Rattray.
Clarach Hill Climb results: Caron Owen Pugh 4.39; Andy Hunt 4.50; Arwel Wyn Jones 4.56; Paul Brewer 5.17; Lois Brewer 5.18; Clint Middleton 5.20; Glyn Williams 5.23; Lowri Richards 5.59; David Bond 6.14; Anita Saycell 6.38; Martin Williams 8.07