WITH a change to the planned course, Ystwyth Cycling Club riders were treated to the well established flatter Llety Gwyn 10-mile course instead. With a warm 18 degrees and westerly light winds it proved a favourable night for fast times.
Caron Pugh continued his fantastic form with a time of 21.50 well ahead of the other riders. It was great to see Gari Jones back riding his road bike and earning second place, with David Bond continuing to knock more time off his previous course PB to place third.
For the ladies, it was a one woman race with Anita Saycell taking the win and edging closer to breaking the 27 minute barrier.
In the 70+ category, proving that age is no barrier to speed, Mike Fitch rode strongly on his TT bike knocking nearly two minutes from his first time back on the course this year. While Martin Williams continues to show his strength on his road bike riding consistently each week and edging closer to that sub 30 minute time.
It was fantastic to see Llyr Morgan back and shaving 30 seconds from his previous time.
Results: Caron Owen Pugh 21.50; Anita Saycell 27.02; Gari Jones (R) 28.08; David Bond (R) 28.20; Mike Fitch 29.19; Martin Williams (R) 30.41; Llyr Morgan (R) 32.56.