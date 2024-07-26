The 2024 Ceredigion Sports Awards have celebrated the outstanding sporting achievements of people in the County and those who support them.
The event at the Penmorfa Council Offices in Aberaeron on Friday, July 5 was hosted by Ceredigion Sports Council in partnership with Ceredigion Actif.
The ceremony saw recognition across eight award categories, highlighting the dedication and talent within Ceredigion. Among the honoured were 42 talented junior athletes and 22 international athletes, showcasing the region’s impressive sporting talent.
The awards also celebrated the contributions of young volunteers, unsung heroes, volunteers for disability sports, and Coach of the Year. These individuals play a crucial role in inspiring and encouraging more people in the County to get active and make use of the excellent facilities available.
Councillor Catrin M S Davies, Ceredigion’s Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Customer Services, said:
“It’s great to see so many individuals, in more than 15 sports, being honoured for their hard work and achievements. Last year the Tarling brothers were honoured and this year Josh is in the Olympic team together with another young man from Ceredigion, Stevie Williams, who is currently competing in the Tour de France.
“They are great ambassadors for Ceredigion. This shows how important it is to support our young people and recognise the extent of their effort. The awards remind us of everyone’s personal effort but also our community's effort to promote sport and support physical activity.”
Sport and being physically active has a positive influence on young and old and is very much a part of daily life in Ceredigion. Ceredigion Sports Council aims to represent the interests of club based sport in Ceredigion. It is the umbrella organisation of affiliated sports clubs, leagues and related community organisations.
The sports council organises the Ceredigion Sports Awards in partnership with Ceredigion Actif to bring together all that is good about sport in Ceredigion and provide a platform to celebrate sporting successes and the people that make them happen.
Ceredigion Sports Council extended their heartfelt gratitude to the five companies who sponsored the event: Castell Howell, Alliance Leisure, ABER Instruments, Cawdor Cars, and Hafren Furnishers. Their support made this celebration possible.
The sports council also conveyed congratulations to all the awardees for their remarkable achievements; “Your hard work and dedication are truly inspiring!”