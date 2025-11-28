Gwylanod Aberaeron 31
Aberystwyth Athletic 0
GWYLANOD Aberaeron delivered a disciplined and clinical performance at Parc Drefach, overcoming Athletic Aberystwyth 31–0 in front of a healthy crowd on a cold Thursday evening.
The match highlighted the growing depth within the Aberaeron squad, alongside the fitness and structure instilled by the coaching team.
Aberaeron started quickly, but faced strong defensive resistance from Athletic.
The breakthrough came midway through the first half when centre Gethin Jenkins finished off a dominant rolling maul.
Soon after, full back Ifan Davies—later named man of the match—crossed twice with elusive running, both converted by scrum half Mathew Harries.
The second half followed a similar pattern, with Aberystwyth holding firm until Glen Evans, making only his second appearance, powered over near the posts. Harries converted and later added a try of his own to cap a fine individual display.
Athletic showed grit and skill, launching attacks late in the game, but Aberaeron’s superior fitness and defensive organisation ensured a clean sheet. The home side ran out comfortable winners in what was an entertaining contest.
Attention now turns to the WTRU Division 2 Cup tie at Newport Saracens on Saturday, 6 December, before league action resumes. Supporters can look forward to the return fixture against Athletic in January.
Final Score: Gwylanod Aberaeron 31 Athletic Aberystwyth 0.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.