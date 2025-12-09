St Dogmaels 7 Tregaron Turfs Reserves 0
Ceredigion League Cup
The scoring began when Chris Morgan looped a clever header over the keeper after meeting a perfectly delivered free-kick from skipper Adam Williams.
Moments later, Williams himself doubled the lead, nodding home from a pinpoint cross by Jordan Owens.
Despite heavy pressure, Tregaron showed real character to keep the scoreline at 2–0 until the break.
Early in the second half, St Dogmaels found their rhythm again, and the pick of Adam Williams’ four goals came with a sweetly struck free-kick that curled beautifully into the top corner.
From that point, Llandoch settled into composed, confident passing football.
A flowing move from the back saw Chris Morgan release Jordan Owens, who raced through and calmly slotted past the keeper for 4–0.
Elliott Wigley then provided the assist for Williams to sweep home his third of the game and complete a superb hat-trick.
Returning from his studies, Tomos Lewis was outstanding all afternoon, and it was fitting that he turned provider for Williams’ fourth goal — a perfectly flighted cross met by a controlled header from the captain to make it 6–0.
The seventh and final goal was a special moment for the Lewis family, as brothers Evan and Tomos combined on the edge of the box before Tomos finished neatly to round off a fine personal and team performance.
Another commanding display from St Dogmaels, with free-flowing attacking football and another clean sheet to their name — exactly the kind of consistency manager Dom Williams will be hoping to see continue.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.