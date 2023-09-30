Both pupils at Ysgol Bro Teifi in Llandysul, Steffan said: “It was an amazing event in Plas Heli; on Saturday the wind was forecasted to build all day, and it came in early so we had very challenging conditions. There was a lot of chop with one metre waves but we were able to fit in five races on the Saturday before the storm came in on Sunday, and I was consistent with four firsts and one second.