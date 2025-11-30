PENRHIWPAL Shooting Club has plans to develop both Skeet and Practical Shotgun Ranges in addition to their three target shooting ranges.
The club has been fortunate to receive a grant contribution of £10,015 towards the cost By Sport Wales.
They have also received fantastic news that one of the club’s younger members, Chloe John-Driscoll, has been chosen to represent Team GB at the 2026 European 10m Championship at Burgas in Bulgaria. on 9-15 February.
A club spokesperson said: “We all wish Chloe the very best of luck.
“And we would like to thank Sport Wales and Welsh Government, the Welsh Target Shooting Federation and the National Lottery for their continued support of sports clubs throughout Wales.”
The club has grown over the years to be one of the most successful shooting ranges in the country, catering for most forms of the sport.
The club website is www.penrhiwpalshooting.co.uk
