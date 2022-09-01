Clwb Rygbi Dolgellau announce captain and vice captain
By Dylan Halliday | Sports editor |
Thursday 1st September 2022 12:30 pm
Rhys Roberts and Gwion Jones (Dolgellau RFC )
CLWB Rygbi Dolgellau have announced their captain and vice captain ahead of the start of the season tomorrow evening.
Rhys Roberts is the captain with Gwion Jones his understudy.
Dolgellau host local rivals Bala on Friday evening in the Admiral National League One North, followed by a trip to COBRA on Saturday, 10 September and they are on the road again the following Saturday at Pwllheli.
