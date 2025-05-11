A TEAM of three grassroots racers – Sion Ellis, Mike Chen, and Tom Magnay – have completed their first 24-hour endurance race around the iconic Silverstone Circuit, finishing 20th overall in a grid of over 50 cars.
Driving a Citroën C1 they built themselves in the AutoMax garage in Dolgellau, the team entered the event under the AutoMax banner, representing the spirit of homegrown motorsport talent and mechanical determination.
The 24-hour race tested both machine and driver endurance, with the trio rotating stints behind the wheel across a full day and night of constant racing.
Despite the ever present risk of mechanical failure, the AutoMax team maintained steady progress and consistent lap times.
"This has been a tough challenge, not only building the car but staying awake for 24 hours of racing," said Ellis after stepping out of the car on Sunday afternoon.
"But the atmosphere, teamwork, and just finishing such a gruelling race makes all the effort worth it."
With their first endurance race under their belts, the team has plans to compete in more rounds of the Citroën C1 Championship this season – and are exploring the possibility of taking their machine to Portugal for an international round.
The Silverstone result marks a significant milestone for the team from Dolgellau, proving that with enough passion and dedication, even a modest garage project can cross the finish line at one of motorsport’s toughest events.
Dolgellau garage owner Ellis is no stranger to competing and preparing competition cars.
He was set a task by YouTube and Channel 5 star Johnny Smith to build a car to compete in the 100th Land’s End Trial. He was also asked to navigate for Johnny on the mostly off-road, 236 mile event.
He was also invited to take part in the prestigious Goodwood Festival of Speed back in 2023.