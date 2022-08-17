Cordelia makes podium at Welsh Athletics Junior Championships
Friday 19th August 2022 1:00 pm
ABERAERON athlete Cordelia Walker secured podium spot at the Welsh Athletics U13, U17 & U20 Junior Track & Field Championships held at Newport Athletics Stadium on 13 and 14 August.
The Carmarthen Harrier, who is pictured right, achieved a best throw of 35.63m to secure the bronze medal in the under-17s javelin event.
