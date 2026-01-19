PENRHYNCOCH boss Gari Lewis and striker Dan Owen have been named JD Cymru North Manager and Player of the Month for December.
Despite a challenging season at the foot of the table, the Roosters enjoyed their most encouraging spell of the campaign last month, collecting five points from three matches and going unbeaten. A hard‑fought 1–0 victory over in‑form Guilsfield was bookended by 1–1 draws against Newtown and Ruthin Town.
Owen played a decisive role in the turnaround, scoring all three of Penrhyncoch’s goals across the month. The 23‑year‑old found the net in both 1–1 draws and struck the winner against Guilsfield.
Elsewhere, the JD Cymru South awards went to Cambrian United manager Liam Williams and Cardiff Draconians’ Sam Cawley. In the JD Cymru Premier, Connah’s Quay Nomads completed a double sweep, with John Disney named Manager of the Month and Harry Franklin taking the player’s honour.
