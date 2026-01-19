TYWYN Bryncrug bowed out of the MMP Central Wales League Challenge Cup after being comprehensively beaten 6–1 by a dominant Forden United side on Saturday.
A tight contest had been anticipated between two of the strongest teams in Central Wales North, but Forden produced a ruthless performance that left Tywyn with no way back.
Tywyn, who sit second in the league and just a point behind leaders Carno, will now aim to regroup quickly ahead of Saturday’s trip to Abermule as they look to maintain their title challenge.
Forden set the tone from the opening whistle, taking an early lead through Spencer Roberts. The forward struck again midway through the first half, doubling the advantage and putting Tywyn under heavy pressure.
The hosts continued to dictate the tempo, and Jake O’Donnell matched Roberts’ brace with two goals of his own before the interval.
Any hopes of a Tywyn revival were extinguished shortly after the restart when Steve Roberts made it 5–0.
O’Donnell later completed his hat‑trick in the closing stages, rounding off a superb individual display. Tywyn did manage a late consolation through Leroy Mbeva, but it did little to soften the blow of a difficult afternoon.
Llanidloes Town also hit six as they defeated Lampeter Town 6–2.
Lampeter struck first through Jakub Michalski after 14 minutes, but Llanidloes responded strongly.
Goals from Lorne Scane and William Denham turned the game around before half-time.
Early in the second half, Joshua Jones netted twice in three minutes to give the Daffs breathing space.
Rhodri Morgan pulled one back with 15 minutes remaining, but substitutes Dewi Owen and Dafydd Carruthers added late goals to seal a convincing win.
Dolgellau Reserves endured a tough afternoon as they fell 5–0 away at Berriew United.
Richard Davies scored twice and Tommy Jones added another to give Berriew a three‑goal cushion at the break.
The second half brought no respite, with Davies completing his hat‑trick and Jones adding his second to round off a dominant performance.
Ffostrasol progressed after a dramatic penalty shoot‑out win over a lively Caersws Development side.
Ffos controlled much of the match and took the lead on 19 minutes through Dafydd Phillips. Caersws equalised on the hour via Jared Marks, but Tomos Rogers restored the visitors’ lead with 20 minutes remaining after good work from Phillips.
Deep into stoppage time, Danny Griffiths struck to force penalties, but Ffostrasol held their nerve to advance.
Llanilar cruised into the next round with a comfortable win at Dyffryn Banw. Goals from Steffan Gillies (2), Sion Evans and Efan Wyn Jones put them firmly in control before substitute Gerallt Davies netted a late consolation for the hosts.
Four Crosses also progressed with a 3–1 victory over Tregaron Turfs.
Despite Turfs making a bright start in their first match for three weeks, they were undone by three quickfire goals from Robert Weir, Lewis Birch and Isaac Dawson.
An Archie Burton own goal gave Tregaron hope before the break, but worsening pitch conditions contributed to a scrappy second half with no further goals.
Elsewhere, Llansantffraid Village beat Bow Street Reserves 2–0 thanks to goals from Joseph Evans and Oscar Herd, while Waterloo Rovers secured a 2–0 win over Welshpool Town with strikes from Henry Watkins and Matthew Brasenell.
