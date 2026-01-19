A FOOTBALLER arrested on suspicion of assault during the match between Ardal North West League rivals Porthmadog and Trearddur Bay has been released on bail with conditions.
A video of the incident taken at The Traeth on Saturday appeared to show a Trearddur Bay player elbowing an opponent, who then fell to the ground.
The footage, which circulated rapidly on social media, sparked widespread outrage online with supporters from across the UK calling for the player to receive a lifetime ban.
North Wales Police confirmed on Monday that a 35‑year‑old man arrested in connection with the incident has now been released on bail with conditions.
District Inspector Iwan Jones added: “I am aware of the video footage of this incident circulating online and thank members of the public for reporting it to us, we are working closely with the victim.
“We are now appealing for the individual who filmed the video to come forward so that an evidential statement can be obtained and formally included within the case file submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service.
"Additionally, I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident and hasn’t already spoken to police to come forward.
“Lastly, I would remind individuals that this is an active investigation and that sharing certain information, or speculating about guilt or innocence, can have legal consequences, including being held in contempt of court."
Trearddur Bay initially suspended their player on Sunday before terminating his contract following an Extraordinary General Meeting of the club’s committee and completion of the club’s internal processes later that day.
They said: “Trearddur Bay Football Club does not condone violence in any form and acknowledges that the incident should not have occurred.
“The club offers its sincere apologies to the opposition player involved, CPD Porthmadog, match officials, supporters, and the wider football community.
“The club will fully cooperate with any external investigations or disciplinary processes and will make no further comment at this time while these matters are ongoing.”
Porthmadog FC also issued a statement on Sunday: “Following the incident that occurred at Y Traeth yesterday afternoon, which has been well documented on various social media outlets, the club would like to emphasise that its major concern is for the welfare and safety of our player Danny Brookwell.
“Danny was concussed and following treatment had to leave the field of play. It is our understanding that he is recovering at home.”
They added: “The club's intention is to let the appropriate authorities deal with the matter and trust that the right steps will be taken and that we don't see such a horrific scene again.”
The Football Association of Wales (FAW) is understood to be looking into the matter.
Anybody with information that could assist the police investigation is asked to contact the force via their website or by calling 101 quoting reference 26000046180.
