Carmarthen Wanderers CC 97 / 3 (16.0), net score 282, beat Aberystwyth CC 91 / 3 (16.0), net score 276
THE Aberystwyth Women and Girls team travelled to Lampeter for their most recent fixtures against Carmarthen Wanderers and Aberaeron.
In their first game against Carmarthen, Aber won the toss and elected to field.
Alice Thomas made a dream start taking a wicket in the very first ball of the game, with two more coming from Natalie Bowen and Jiby Jijo.
Aber played well in the field, keeping Carmarthen’s batters at bay, until a stand-out performance from Tracey Davies who put on a storming 23, including four boundaries.
Although Aber dug deep and batted competitively, they just came up short in the second innings, and lost the match by only six runs.
Aberaeron CC 94 / 7 (16.0), net score 259, lost to Aberystwyth CC 82 / 4 (16.0), net score 262
IN a thriller of a second game against Aberaeron, Aberystwyth once again won the toss and put the opposition in to bat.
Jiby Jijo had a fantastic innings, bowling fast and playing brilliantly in the field – including a boundary catch – to take three wickets.
Alice Thomas and Natalie Bowen added to the tally, with one wicket apiece.
With everything to do, Aber batted determinedly, with two super boundaries from Natalie Bowen and Ethna Walsh boosting both the score and morale.
The final pair of Alice Thomas and Jiby Jijo played fantastically under huge pressure and held their nerve to secure a win for Aberystwyth by just three runs.