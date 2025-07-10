Guilsfield 1 Aberystwyth Town 1
Pre-season friendly
A LATE equaliser by Adam Knott nine minutes from time denied Aber Town a win at Guilsfield of the Cymru North.
Desean Martin had given the visitors a 29th minute lead, which was a just reward for an impressive start, but the hosts came back into the game and a draw was probably a fair outcome over the 90 minutes.
The Black and Greens started well, with Calvin Smith making a super run down the left and cutting an effort inches wide.
Smith then set up Dylan Downs at the back post, but his effort was saved by Luke Evans in the Guilsfield goal
Rhys Tilsley tapped a great chance for the hosts just past the post, and Tomos Evans pulled off a great stop to deny Sean Griffith.
Back at the other end a Ben Davies effort deflected for a corner, then Garin Evans saw an effort blocked with Downs firing wide.
Then came a crucial moment as the outstanding Smith danced through the home defence and slid Martin in, and the wily midfielder touched the ball past Evans into the far corner.
Ben Guest, impressive in central midfield, sent in a free kick which was held by Evans, Smith crossed again for Garin Evans to head over, then Tomos Evans once again pulled out a great stop to deny Iwan Matthews.
Callum McKenzie made three substitutions at half time and all action sub Star Mayemba was soon involved, cutting inside and bringing a save from Evans.
Guilsfield were enjoying more of the ball and pressing the game into Aber’s half.
And with 10 minutes to go Jake Cook’s corner was headed home by Knott.
Tomos Evans twice denied James Smallwood late on as the hosts pressed for a winner, but an excellent game ended all square.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.