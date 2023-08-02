Adam Shaw and Nat Burrell opened the batting and they looked to be positive. Aberaeron’s opening bowlers also struggled a little with the wind and offered a few deliveries that the batters welcomed the opportunity to strike for 4. A change in the attack saw Kev Regan, after a few looseners, find his line and length, and bowled Adam for 8. In at No.3, Dave Wilcockson looked to score whenever he could, but with the captain having brought himself to bowl, opportunities were less frequent, as Hywel seemed to find control from the outset and the batters fell quite behind the required run rate.