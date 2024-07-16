Milton continued to play some fine shots and kept some hope alive for the home team, but wickets fell around him. Simon Mitchell was brought back to try and wrap things up and bowled Arun for 6. Morgan bowled Jino for 2 and Simon searched for the five-for but was denied a few times by a few coats of varnish and then ran out of overs, so it fell to Roper to finish it off by bowling Basil for 4, Rachels all out for 162 in the 33rd over. Milton remained unbeaten having scored a fine 52.