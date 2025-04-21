TALYBONT have been crowned Cambrian Tyres Aberystwyth League champions after title rivals Borth United lost 2-0 at Rhayader Reserves on Saturday.
Talybont finished their campaign with a solid 4-1 win against a young Llanilar Reserves side at Castle Hill last Wednesday evening.
They finished the league season unbeaten with eight wins, four draws and no losses but they still faced a nervous wait to see if that would be enough to secure the title with Borth needing six points from their remaining two games to finish top of the table.
There was little to choose between the two teams in the first half at Y Weirglodd and that pattern continued after the turnaround until George Kibwota gave Rhayader the lead on 74 minutes moments after coming off the bench.
And Borth’s fate was sealed when John Baguley doubled their advantage four minutes later to hand Talybont the title.
The midweek game at Llanilar started evenly, with both sides showing their intent on playing good football despite the wet and miserable conditions.
Rich Williams and Mike Fitzpatrick looked to control the game for Talybont in the middle of the park, and found Ioan Joseph and Harry Whalley on either wing to be eager recipients of their through balls.
Talybont didn't have it all their own way, with Leon Millward, Joshua Cann and Morgan Ashton all combining well in attack for the hosts.
The breakthrough came on the half hour, after a good through ball by Jac Wyn Williams was collected by Harry Whalley, His cross was met by Ioan Joseph to put the leaders ahead.
Talybont looked to attack out wide, with fullbacks Chris Foster and 17-year-old Eleias Dafis making intelligent runs when possible.
At half time, Talybont manager Darren Davies made two changes which proved crucial.
James Graham and Chris Foster were replaced by Kyle Thompson and Tom Benjamin, in an effort to use the wind advantage, and stretch the Llanilar defence.
Further neat work out wide by Whalley allowed him space to cross, with Tom Benj meeting the ball at the near post to make it 2-0 after 70 minutes.
However, Llanilar were not going to take things lying down.
In the 73rd minute, the evergreen Joe Sherwood found the ball at his feet in the box, a quick shimmy to his left and he made no mistake in firing past Talybont goalkeeper Huw Taylor to make it 2-1.
The next goal was crucial, and it came for Talybont's Rich Williams with his eighth goal in 11 league games for the Tigers this season with a clinical finish in the box.
Talybont sealed the three points on the 80 minute mark with Tom Benjamin pressing hard on the defence and getting his reward as the ball fell to him kindly and he made no mistake for his second.
An uncharacteristic red card, following a second yellow for Talybont's Mike Fitzpatrick made for an interesting last seven minutes, but Talybont made no mistakes and saw the game out for a 4-1 victory.
After the game, Talybont manager Darren Davies singled out young right back Eleias Dafis for his man of the match performance, in only his second start for the first team.
A great team effort by the Tigers, to keep their unbeaten league record intact. No mean feat in any standard of competition.