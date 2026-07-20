Aberystwyth (318-2) beat Swansea Civil Service V (173) by 145 run
ABERYSTWYTH returned to the top of the South Wales Cricket Association Division 8 table with an emphatic home win against Swansea and Civil Service 5ths.
Steff Roberts and Iestyn Roberts combined at the top of the order to record a remarkable first wicket partnership off 277.
The pair batted with immense control and elegance with Steff reaching his century in the 32nd over before falling for 118 in the 37th over having hit 18 boundaries.
Iestyn was joined at the crease by the big hitting Steff Davies who accelerated the innings even further scoring 40 in 10 balls (8 boundaries) before being caught in the deep off the final ball of the innings.
Nevertheless there was just enough time left in the innings for 16-year-old Iestyn Roberts to reach his maiden senior century with a textbook straight drive, eventually carrying his bat through the 40 overs for 105 (12 boundaries) - a proud moment for the Roberts family and for Aberystwyth CC with Iestyn having come through the clubs thriving junior ranks.
In reply, Swansea were immediately on the back foot after opener Bryn Williams (1-16 off 8) took a wicket in the first over.
Ted Jones (3-17 off 8) took a fantastic caught and bowled in the eighth over to leave Swansea reeling on 12 for 2.
Batters Rao (25) and Sipho (27) set about shoring up the innings putting on 73 for the third wicket.
This partnership was broken by Matt Jones (2-23 off 6) who took his first SWCA wicket with only his second ball in what turned out to out to be a wicket maiden.
From this point on, wickets fell at regular intervals with Jac Woodland (2-32 off 5) and Aadi Khare (2-27 off 4.5) picking up valuable wickets to ensure the opposition were bowled out resulting in a maximum 20 points being taken from the game.
Next week the team travel to their furthest away game of the season, Llanwit Major Cavaliers near Cardiff Airport in what will be a top of the table clash, with the winner taking a huge step towards promotion at the end of the season.
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