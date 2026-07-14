THE Railway Club Open Darts Competition in Aberystwyth was well attended with fantastic support and high-quality darts from start to finish.
The winner was Gary Jackson who beat Oliver Williams with superb darts produced by both players.
All the under 18s players who took part also showed fantastic talent, confidence, and sportsmanship, proving that the future of local darts is looking very bright.
Special congratulations to Alfie Eglington and Olly Richards for achieving Furthest Under‑18s and Michelle Elmore and Bethan Davies for reaching Furthest Ladies.
A competition spokesman said: “Thank you again to everyone who supported the event — players, families, spectators and Railway Club Committee for the Competitions.”
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