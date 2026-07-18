ABERYSTWYTH Town Women FC have confirmed the signing of defender Llio Henshaw, who joins the Seasiders from CPDM Y Felinheli ahead of the 2026/27 Genero Adran Premier season.
The 23-year-old arrives at Aberystwyth University Park Avenue after nine years with Bethel and CPDM Y Felinheli, where she developed into a consistent performer in the Genero Adran North.
Having gained valuable experience across nearly a decade in north Wales, Henshaw now makes the move to Ceredigion for a new challenge with the Black and Greens.
Manager Rhys Jon James was pleased to secure his first signing ahead of the new campaign and believes Henshaw has all the attributes to continue developing at the club.
He said: "Really pleased with signing Llio. She wants to learn, she's willing to learn and take things on board.
“We've spent a lot of time over the summer looking at players who are realistic and that we can approach, so to get Llio in is really pleasing because she's in an age bracket where we need players.
“She's 23 and has had so many seasons of playing in the Adran North and become a really seasoned player."
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