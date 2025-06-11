Aberystwyth (113-5) beat UWA Commoners (111-8) by 5 wkts
Fine & Country West Wales Cricket Conference
Venue: The Vicarage Field, Aberystwyth
Conditions: Overcast and cool under grey skies
UNDER the leaden skies of West Wales, Aberystwyth Cricket Club faced local rivals Aberystwyth University Commoners in a crucial fixture for the hosts, eager to bounce back following a disappointing away performance the previous weekend, writes Peter Loxdale.
With momentum on the line and pride at stake, the match proved to be a tight, low-scoring contest where disciplined bowling and moments of individual brilliance made the difference.
First Innings – Aberystwyth University Commoners
Having won the toss, skipper Peter Loxdale elected to bowl first—a decision that proved astute as Aberystwyth’s disciplined bowling attack exerted early control.
The breakthrough came immediately, with Anup dismissed for a golden duck, caught by Ioan Morris off the bowling of young seamer Joel Soosainathan.
Following a steadying partnership between Sohaib Syed and Mo Aslam worth 35 runs, Syed was bowled by Nigel Salmon.
Aslam enjoyed more than his share of good fortune, surviving four dropped catches during a laboured 24 before finally being caught by Steff Davis off Daniel Ponting.
Thereafter, scoring slowed. Debutant Ethan Jarvis made a gutsy 12, Eunice added 11, Niemapp 19, and Michelle Thomas finished unbeaten on 8. The Commoners posted 111 for 9 from their 40 overs.
Aberystwyth’s bowling figures:
• Rhys Jones: 8-3-11-0 (three maidens; extremely economical)
• Joel Soosainathan: 8-0-32-1
• Daniel Ponting: 8-2-10-1
• Nigel Salmon: 8-1-22-2
• George Robson: 6-0-28-2
• Peter Loxdale: 2-0-5-2
Second Innings – Aberystwyth West Wales CC
In reply, Aberystwyth got off to a strong start. Steff Davis was in imperious touch, racing to a brisk 54 before falling to a sharp caught-and-bowled effort from Mo Aslam.
His opening stand with Anthony Burrell, worth 76, set the platform for the chase. Burrell played a steady hand with 27, anchoring the innings.
However, the hosts suffered a brief middle-order collapse. Ponting and Jones were each dismissed for 4, Ioan Morris went for a duck, and Matt Salter, showing grit, was forced to retire hurt on 1 not out after a sweep shot deflected into his face.
With pressure mounting, skipper Peter Loxdale and the composed George Robson steered Aberystwyth home.
Loxdales’s measured 12 not out proved vital as the side reached their target in the 20th over, reviving their title aspirations.
Match Summary
Aberystwyth University Commoners: 111/9 (40 overs)
Aberystwyth West Wales CC: 113/6 (20 overs)
Result: Aberystwyth West Wales CC won by 4 wickets
Player of the Match: Steff Davis – 54 runs, 1 catch
