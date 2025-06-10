South Wales Women’s Cricket League | South West Softball League - Division 3
ABERYSTWYTH CC’s Women’s team travelled to Felinfoel CC for their first two away fixtures in the South Wales Women’s Cricket League on Sunday.
With a mixture of experienced and new players, Aber won the toss in the first game against Felinfoel and elected to field.
Taking a bit of time to warm up, coupled with a few unlucky misses in the field, meant Aberystwyth were soon under pressure, but solid bowling from Laura Heley and captain Lainy Heckley kept them in touch.
Felinfoel finished on a total of 116.
The standout batting performance came from Alice Thomas with 28 not out, with Ethna Walsh also contributing a very solid 13 not out. Unfortunately, it was not enough and Felinfoel CC won by 23 runs.
After a quick regroup, the team started the second game (against Neath CC) with renewed determination, and after again winning the toss they elected to field.
A steady fall of wickets ensued (two to a rejuvenated Alice Thomas, one each to Lainy Heckley, Laura Heley and Rachel Vaughan).
Efforts in the field were very strong too, including a sharp run out from Jen Brough and a spectacular boundary catch from Rachel Vaughan.
Needing 51 to win, the team batted solidly against accurate bowling from Neath.
Despite losing six wickets, the team showed huge grit and commitment to the cause, led once again by Alice Thomas (top scoring with 20 not out).
Aber’s final pair survived the final balls without further loss to ensure a thrilling victory by just four runs.
Debutantes Cristine Jones and Stacy Jones deserve special mention for their valuable contributions to the team’s performances
The squad moves forward with confidence to next Sunday’s vital cup clash against local rivals Aberaeron CC.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.