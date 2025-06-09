Aberystwyth (176-1) beat Landore II (175-6) by 9 wkts
South Wales Cricket Association - Division 9
UNBEATEN Aberystwyth CC hosted Landore second XI at the Geufron on Saturday, hoping to defy gloomy weather forecasts and extend their lead at the top of Division 9. The two captains, mindful of rain forecast after 5pm, agreed to play a reduced over match of 30 over-a-side.
Home skipper, Adam Shaw won the toss and elected to bowl.
Aber, however, made an uncharacteristically slow start to the game and Landore’s opening batters, Ali Khan and Robert Draper got the visitors off to something of a flyer, scoring at nearly wight-an-over.
A double change of bowling allowed Aber to get themselves back into the game.
Jim Vaughan was able to apply more run-rate pressure from one end, while Bryn Williams entered the attack with immediate impact, removing Draper (20) with the first ball of his spell.
That brought Landore captain, Andrew Williams, to the crease, and he and Ali proceeded to build a strong partnership.
Williams (2-36) struck again in his last over, removing Williams for 29 thanks to a superb one-handed diving catch behind the wicket from Shaw.
By this stage, however, Landore were past 100 runs and well-placed to set an intimidating total.
In the final ten overs, however, Aber gained themselves a foothold in the match.
Steffan Roberts removed Ali for an excellent 69, before young all-rounder, Ted Jones, produced a fine spell of pressure bowling at the end of the innings, capturing two wickets for just 27 runs off his six over allocation
Some tight fielding, including a smart catch by Jones and a calm run out from Vaughan, left the visitors on an impressive 175-6 from their 30 overs.
Aberystwyth were now under the kind of pressure that they have not really experienced in the SWCA since joining the league in 2024.
That pressure was ramped up when it was quickly discovered that the Landore bowling attack was of a higher quality than anything Aber had faced this season.
Openers Mel Jones and Steff Roberts weathered the opening storm from the left-arm pace bowling of Draper, before Jones (13) nicked off to a clever delivery from Andrew Williams at the other end.
That brought Bryn Williams to the crease, promoted to number 3 after a fine half century for the U15s side earlier in the week.
Roberts and Williams combined watchful defence with an astute sense of when to accelerate and keep the required run rate in sight.
By the drinks break that rate had reached seven an over, with nearly 100 runs still required off the final 14 overs.
Both batters were now well set, however. Roberts pressed on to yet another half century and started to pressure the fielders with increasingly powerful strokeplay through the off-side.
Williams reached his own maiden senior 50 for the club with a glorious extra-cover drive off Draper.
With the Geufron spectators now cheering every run, the pair judged the final push for victory to perfection.
Combining for a 153 run partnership, Roberts finished just short of what would have been a thoroughly deserved century on 96* while Williams ended unbeaten on 57* as Aber reached the victory target of 176 with just one wicket down but only 11 balls to spare.
Match sponsors: Rhys Lewis Architectural Services.
