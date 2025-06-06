ABERYSTWYTH Town have confirm the retention of Ben Davies, Tom Mason and Gwydion Dafis for the upcoming season as well as welcoming Richy Ricketts back to the club, who re-joins from Bow Street FC.
Davies, 24, is well-known to local football followers having come through the Aberystwyth Junior League and progressing to the senior sides at Penparcau FC and Bow Street FC before joining Town in June 2024.
Known for his tenacity, touch, and eye for a perfect pass, he quickly adapted to the JD Cymru Premier last season despite missing the first three months to injury. He made his Black and Green debut in October and soon became a regular starter at the heart of the midfield—making 21 total appearances.
New manager Callum McKenzie said: “I’m really pleased that Ben has committed to the club for next season. He really cemented himself in the Cymru Premier last season having made the step up from Bow Street and so to have a local player with this quality with us next season is a real boost.
“He's an intelligent player who can play in a variety of positions and will be an important member of the squad next year."
An academy graduate and captain of the ATFC Development Team, centre-forward Mason made his senior debut at just 16-years-old in September 2023 and has been a consistent squad member since—making his first senior start in a Nathaniel MG Cup quarter-final win away at Connah’s Quay Nomads in October 2024 as Town progressed all the way to the final.
Still just 18-years-old, the New Quay-native made 18 senior appearances in all competitions last season and demonstrated his flexibility by competently filling in at left-back on occasion.
However, it is going forward where his strengths lie and he figures to play a key role in the Black and Green attack for the upcoming JD Cymru South season.
McKenzie said:"Tom impressed me last season when he was playing for the U19s, his attitude and application in games is a real strength. Our job now is to help him develop further and reach the next level in the senior game."
Ysgol Bro Teifi pupil and ATFC academy graduate Dafis made his senior debut shortly after his 16th birthday away at Penybont in April 2024 and was voted 2023/24 Development Team Manager’s Player of the Year.
Still just 17-years-old, he made 12 senior Black and Green appearances last season and was also selected to represent the Welsh Schools U18s, including unforgettable away trips to Italy and Ireland.
McKenzie said:"I'm delighted Gwydion has agreed to stay with us next season. He's a bright attacking player with lots of potential who can play in a variety of attacking positions, so I'm looking forward to helping him develop over the course of next season. Another talented, local youngster with a bright future ahead of him."
22-year-old Ricketts returns to the club after three-and-a-half seasons with neighbours Bow Street FC in the Ardal North-East League.
A graduate of the club’s academy and development sides, he broke into the first ream at just 16-years-old during the 2019/20 season, starting six games and making 12 appearances in all competitions—at both left-back and left-wing.
Fewer opportunities on the pitch over the following 18 months saw him join Bow Street FC on loan in January 2022 before joining permanently ahead of the 2022/23 season where he has since been a regular starter.
In his final two seasons at Cae Piod, he made 45 league appearances scoring 11 and assisting 13 times as the Magpies recorded impressive back-to-back 2nd place finishes, narrowly missing out on the title to neighbours Penrhyncoch and later Brickfield Rangers respectively.
McKenzie said: "Richy is a player that was recommended to me by every person that I spoke to when looking at local players who might be at the level we are looking to reach. He's an attacking player who can play wide or as a 10 which allows us to be flexible with our shape which is important.
“He has had an injury setback recently which has maybe held him back a little bit, but he's now fully fit and when I spoke to him about coming back to the club he didn't hesitate to say yes. A player with a high ceiling that I'm looking forward to working with."
