ABERYSTWYTH CC are on the brink of clinching the South Wales Cricket Association Division 9 West league title after a hard-fought victory against Pontyberem 2nds.
A combination of bad weather and fixture cancellations meant that the team hadn’t played since their away victory at Gowerton on 8 June and with more than half of the side’s more experienced players unavailable, Aberystwyth’s youthful team travelled south anticipating a much tougher challenge than some of their early season fixtures.
Winning the toss on a soft, slow and green wicket, Aberystwyth skipper Jim Vaughan decided, for the first time this season, to invite the opposition to bat first.
That decision was justified in the first hour as accurate spells of swing and seam bowling from Bryn Williams and Fawad Khan (8 overs, 1 for 14) immediately put the Pontyberem top order under pressure.
With Pontyberem struggling at 24 for 4, skipper Rhodri Lewis (34) dug in and combined with his middle order to take the score to 71 for 5, creating an opportunity to post a challenging total.
Aberystwyth’s spinners, Aadvik Khare (2-25) and Nat Burrell (2-13) ensured that the visitors stayed on top, and the innings closed with debutant Gruff Sedgwick picking up his first senior wicket before Bryn Wiliams returned to the attack to shatter the stumps of the number 11 and finish with superb figures of 5.3 overs 4 for 7.
Pontyberem were bowled out for 93 in 34 overs.
That kind of total has been easily with Aberystwyth’s range this season, but the tricky batting conditions and some accurate and skilful Pontyberem bowling meant life was never going to be easy this time round.
Young Iestyn Roberts, invited to open the batting for the first time, immediately rose to the challenge, combining immaculate defence and patience with a fine ability to punish anything loose.
Roberts and fellow opener, Adam Shaw, combined to put on 50 for the first wicket before Shaw (26) fell to Tomos Lloyd.
Nat Burrell (16) and Dave Wilcockson (10) both contributed valuable cameos before Roberts and Burrell saw Aberystwyth to a seven victory in the 28th over.
Roberts finished on 31 not out; a mature, match-winning innings under pressure.
With three games remaining in the season, Aberystwyth travel to second-placed Felinfoel next weekend with a 52 point lead, knowing that one more victory will guarantee the league title and promotion.