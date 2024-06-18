Aberystwyth CC 115/4, net score 295, win against Kidwelly CC 105/9, net score 260
ABERYSTWYTH Cricket Club Women and Girls played a league double header away at Laugharne CC on Sunday.
In a team featuring three debutantes, Aber lost the toss in their first match against Kidwelly CC, and were put in to bat.
The Aber pairings scored consistently, including a number of boundaries, and achieved their highest total of the season so far.
Alice Thomas was top scorer on 20, followed by Rachel Vaughan on 16 and Kali Rourke (on her debut) on 14.
In reply, Kidwelly made a strong start before the Aberystwyth bowlers emerged on top, with Alice Thomas taking four wickets, and Kali Rourke two.
The team fielded excellently, with notable debut performances from Kirsty Fitch and Nia Manning.
Aberystwyth CC 91/9, net score 246, win against Laugharne CC 82/9, net score 237
In what turned out to be a thrilling second game, Aber CC once again lost the toss and were put in to bat.
Runs proved more elusive than in the first match, with Kali Rourke the clear top scorer on 15.
With a lot to do in the field, Aber rose to the challenge, with some excellent bowling from Sam Horwill, and a strong collective effort in the field which put the Laugharne batters under pressure.
The standout performance once again came from Kali Rourke, taking four for 23 and sealing the win for the travellers, with a stellar performance in a pressure-filled final over.