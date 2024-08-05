IMAGINE that that there are three balls left in the game; the opposition requires two to win and have three wickets in hand, writes Robin Varley.
The only way you can win is if your bowler can take the final three wickets with the remaining three deliveries.
The win will be denied if the batter scores at least one run or still has wickets in hand when time is called.
The writer cannot recall a situation where such a win was achieved by the bowling team – I would have remembered it!
Something akin to this theoretical situation occurred at the Geufron recently in a game played by Aberystwyth CC U11s team.
They were playing pairs cricket, where batters bat in pairs, usually for four overs per pair and do not leave the field if they lose a wicket, but lose five runs each time a wicket falls.
The young team found themselves hoping for a miracle when, with three deliveries left in the game, their opponents were 14 runs ahead of the Aber total.
Josh Daniel provided that miracle by claiming a hat-trick from the final three deliveries, thus reducing the oppositions score by 15 runs and leaving Aber winners by one run.
This is the stuff of legends and will never be forgotten by all those youngsters taking part in that game.