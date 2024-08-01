THE women and girls' section of Aberystwyth Cricket Club concluded their league season over the weekend in beautiful sunshine.
The team have had some fantastic successes both on and off the pitch this season.
There have been some excellent performances all round in the softball game, with many memorable moments including impressive boundary catches, fantastic bowled wickets and powerful batting.
The section has grown in recent years with over 30 women and girls turning up to training throughout the season.
New members are always welcomed, whether you've never played before or are a seasoned cricketer.
There are also plans to enter a hardball team in 2025. Women and girls' training is on Monday evenings throughout the summer- email [email protected] for more information.
Whilst the league games may have come to an end, Aberystwyth Cricket Club is hosting the Women's Quad Series on Sunday, 1 September.
This comprises four teams in a tournament and promises to be an exciting day.
Join them at the Geufron where refreshments will be available.