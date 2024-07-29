The Abraham duo then laid down their bats and took up the ball to open the bowling together. Oosthuizen made his own pitch for man of the match by launching the innings in a savage manner, scoring 59 out of the 65 runs scored in the first ten overs. Dave Jenkins was bowled for 13 by Joby, but the match ball was probably the wicket of Oosthuizen, excellently caught at mid-on by Matthew off Jestus Jerry. Jerry then promptly held a return catch to dismiss John Tolhurst. The prolific Jack Williamson was joined by Nicki Williams and played some typically stylish shots on his way to 34 before becoming Jerry’s third victim with the score on 119. Phillip Abraham had Dylan Williams caught by the ubiquitous Joel at extra cover for 1, and though Nicki Williams and Joel Eynon battled hard to rebuild, they departed in consecutive overs. Tomy first bowled Williams for 23 and then alertly ran out Eynon for 25. The home side’s tail could not repeat the recovery seen earlier in the afternoon, Maslin being caught by Joseph Thomas off Joel Abraham, who was also responsible for bowling James Conde. Tomy had bowled Tom Conde in the meantime.