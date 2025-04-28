THE doubles finalists in the Dolgellau and District Pool League were decided on Sunday, 27 April at Min y Môr and Fairbourne Golf Club.
In Barmouth, Sion Wilkes and Steve Parry (Golf Club 2) were the table victors defeating Andy Hills and Dominic Bailey (Royal A) by 2 frames to 1.
Both pairs had 2-0 wins in the previous round, Sion and Steve beat Ashlee Cox and Chris Lee (Fairbourne Golf) while Andy and Dominic defeated Dei Fazakerley and Ben Reddicliffe (Cross Keys).
In the other half of the draw the winners were Brian Roberts and Elfyn Dafydd (Hustlers) who were victorious against their teammates Dion Jones and Gareth Lloyd by 2-0.
Previously Dion and Gareth beat Tom and Sean Jones (also Hustlers) 2-0 and the holders Bobby Griffith and Luke Hills 2-0.
On finals day Brian Roberts and Elfyn Dafydd will play Steve Parry and Sion Wilkes in the Doubles Final.