Northop 2nds 80 lost to Dolgellau 172 for 9 by 92 runs
North Wales League, Division 1
DOLGELLAU had a comfortable win on Saturday when they travelled to play Northop 2nds.
Winning the toss and batting Dolgellau notched up 172 for 9 from their 45 overs and then dismissed Northop for 80 in 23.2 overs.
The visitors lost their first wicket at 27, Joe Williamson well caught in the slips by Darren Williams off Sion Ferguson.
Nine runs later, opener Jaco Oosthuizen was caught behind by Nathan Pierce to give Ferguson a second wicket.
Oosthuizen scored 18 with 3 fours.
Number 3 batter Lafras Van Vuuren and Jack Williamson had a stand of 41 for the 3rd wicket before Lafras was caught by the keeper Pierce from the bowling of Mark Poynton for 31 off 29 balls, which included five boundaries.
Sion Francis was caught at mid off by Ferguson off the captain Joe Griffiths to make it 81 for 4 at the half way stage.
Rob Humphreys and Jack Williamson put on 26 for the 5th wicket, the former then bowled by Poynton in the 32nd over.
Dolgellau's captain Jack Williams came to the crease, the two Jacks having an alliance of 38 from 8 overs.
It became 145 for 6 with 5 overs to go, when Jack Williamson was bowled by Sandeep Anantharaman for an excellent 50, having hit seven fours.
Williams, however, carried on accumulating runs to boost the Dolgellau total to 172 for 9, with the assistance of Moc Llywelyn and Dyfan Hughes at the other end.
Jack Williams struck 45 not out with a six and 4 fours in his run a ball knock.
Poynton claimed 2 for 22 and Ferguson 2 for 43.
After the interval Northop had a decent start, Darren Williams and Tom Sudder opening up with 37 runs from 12 overs.
But things changed dramatically thereafter as the hosts lost 9 wickets for just 43 runs.
Williams made 16, bowled by Jack Williams, Sudder 12, bowled by Francis and Paul Lindfield 11, caught behind the stumps by Humphreys off Williams.
Northop lost three wickets with the total on 58; 58 for 5 in the 17th over, no other batter reaching double figures.
The innings lasted another seven overs as four Dolgellau bowlers shared the wickets.
The home side were all out for 80.
Francis had 3 for 20 off his 9 overs, Williams 2 for 25 from 5 overs, Jack Williamson 3 for 13 off 3.2 and Lafras 2 for 5 from 3 overs.
Humphreys had a stumping and Oosthuizen a catch, Dolgellau winning by 92 runs to claim 14 points.
The match ball was sponsored by Plas Isa Guest House, Lion Street, Dolgellau.
Dolgellau 2nds 173 for 6 beat Carmel 2nds 114 by 59 runs
ASKEDto bat first Dolgellau scored 173 for 6 from their 40 overs, Carmel being all out for 114 in their last over.
Dolgellau's Tom Conde made a very good 63, which included nine fours.
Skipper Phil Deane made 31 in a stand of 78 for the 3rd wicket with Conde.
Jonathan Lloyd 17, Dan Williams 14 and Jaco Oosthuizen 15 not out also contributed.
Connor Hughes took 2 for 20 for the visitors.
For Carmel Nick Hughes top scored with 23 while Joel Eynon, Lloyd and Oosthuizen had 2 wickets apiece.