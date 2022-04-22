Awards and accolades for Dolgellau cricketers

The first team Player of the Year is Sam Williams ( Ken Evans )

The Annual Presentations of Dolgellau Cricket Club for the 2021 season took place at The Pavilion on Easter Monday, following the practice match for the new season.

There are nine categories of awards in total for the 2021 season, of which six were presented on the day, the three Ladies awards to be given out later.

The first team Player of the Year is Sam Williams who had a batting average of 26.87, making two fifties, also taking 38 wickets at an average of 12.47.

Iwan Parry was voted the second team Player of the Year for taking the most wickets, his best being 3 for 3.

The Clubman Shield was given to Phil Leeds for his work on the ground, and the Most Improved Trophy to Moc Llywelyn.

The winner of The Young Player of the Season is Morgan Yorke while Jack Williamson scored 61 not out and took 6 for 19 in the same match to win the Most Outstanding Moment accolade.

In the Ladies section, Ffion Gittins is Best Bowler, Henrietta Davies-Dunn is Best Batter and Tracy Hughes Most Improved.