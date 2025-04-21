Brymbo 2nds 120 for 8 lost to Dolgellau 177 by 57 runs
DOLGELLAU started the new cricket season with an away win at Brymbo 2nds in Division 1 of the Readers North Wales League
Opting to bat first Dolgellau totalled 177 with three balls remaining of their 45 overs.
Brymbo were restricted to 120 for 8 to give the visitors a 57-run victory.
Dolgellau lost a wicket at 14 in the 8th over, Jonathan Lloyd caught by the keeper Henry Lunn in Jack Bettis' first over.
There ensued what proved to be the highest partnership of the match, between opener Dave Jenkins and South African Lafras Van Vuuren who has returned for his second season at Dolgellau.
They had a stand of 89 for the second wicket before Jenkins was run out for 26; 103 for 2 from 27 overs.
Three balls later, on the same total, Lafras' stay at the crease ended, well caught in the covers by Jake Hughes.
Lafras struck 53 from 60 balls and hit eight fours.
Sion Francis and Jack Williamson had an alliance of 41 for the 4th wicket, Francis bowled by Ross Roberts for 12 to make it 144 for 4 in the 35th over, Williamson on 24 at the time.
During the last 10 overs Jack Williamson added 25 runs to his score, but at the other end six wickets went down as batters six to 11 only troubled the scorers three times and just 33 runs were scored in those 10 overs.
Williamson was left on 49 not out, three balls of the innings not used. Earlier he got off the mark with a four from his first ball faced and went on to hit 2 sixes and 3 more fours, his unbeaten 49 coming off 47 deliveries.
When it was Brymbo's turn to bat they were reduced to 42 for 5 from 22 overs and never threatened to get anywhere near the Dolgellau total.
Opening bowlers Francis and Joe Williamson bowled their nine overs apiece without a break, taking two wickets each.
Francis bowled Pugh and had Taylor caught in the slips by Lafras while Joe bowled both opener Smith for 15 and Lunn for 8.
The best bowling of the day was the off spin of Lafras whose spell of nine overs, four maidens, only yielded seven scoring shots, finishing with 2 for 8 from 9 overs.
He had Owain Pryce caught by Callum Taylor before Hughes and Sheldrake took it to 62 at which Hughes was stumped by Rob Humphreys for 12 to give Lafras his second wicket.
There followed a stand of 40 for the 7th wicket between Sheldrake and Bettis. Sheldrake top scored with 25 including 3 fours, bowled by Taylor while Bettis made 16, bowled by Jaco Oosthuizen on the same total of 102. Ross Roberts and Shaun Edwards added 18 to leave it at 120 for 8 when the 45 overs ended.
Dolgellau's Jonathan Lloyd travelled to Chard CC in Somerset to play for Wales Over 50s 3rds against a Somerset Over 50s side on Sunday in a friendly. Lloyd opened the batting and scored 40 from 61 balls, hitting 7 fours. Wales advanced to 185 for 3 in the 33rd over to defeat their hosts who had made 184 for 8 from their 45 overs.