A brilliant spell of bowling from S Syed and O Syed coupled with a buoyant Aberystwyth field stemmed the Commoners run rate. Some stoic defending from James Carvery-Hardy kept the Commoners in the tie. Ian Lawton (5) and Haziq (0) fell to O Syed and S Syed respectively. With the score now at 123-6 Mohammed Aslam entered to bat and struck a quick 19 before being caught behind off the bowling of Noa Jones. Jacob Hughes-Pickering joined James Carver Hardy in the middle and a partnership of 58 saw the Commoners home with Hughes-Pickering (19*) hitting the winning runs with four overs to spare. James Carver-Hardy finished on 72 not out after a superb matching winning knock.