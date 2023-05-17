On a beautiful late springs day Aberystwyth University Commoners took on Aberystwyth 1XI in an early season local derby, writes Jacob Hughes-Pickering.
UWA Commoners (220-7) beat Aberystwyth (219-6) by 3 wkts, West Wales Conferenced sponsored by Fine and Country
Aberystwyth won the toss and elected to bat. Jim Vaughan and Anthony Burrell started well for Aberystwyth with an opening partnership of 61 with Burrell falling to the bowling of H Haziq in the 13th over. Aberystwyth entered a spell of losing wickets at a regular interval with Vaughan (38), Iwan Roberts (8), Mel Jones (14) and A Shaw (11) all contributing towards the total.
Ex Commoner Dave Wilcockson was the mainstay of the Aberystwyth innings with a measured 50 not out, and vital contributions at the end from Peter Loxdale (30) and Noa Jones (19*) gave Aberystwyth a respectable total of 219-6. Haziq was the pick of the bowlers for the Commoners with 3-41. Ash Oakes, Arshad Sher and the evergreen Ian Lawton all picking up a wicket each.
Commoners started positively in their reply. Bill Somerfield (15) was brilliantly run out by Omair Syed. Arshad Sher came to the crease and hit a quick 29 before being caught off the bowling of Sohaib Syed, his innings included three 6’s. Rai (31) and Ash Oakes (8) would soon return to the pavilion with the Commoners on 90-4.
A brilliant spell of bowling from S Syed and O Syed coupled with a buoyant Aberystwyth field stemmed the Commoners run rate. Some stoic defending from James Carvery-Hardy kept the Commoners in the tie. Ian Lawton (5) and Haziq (0) fell to O Syed and S Syed respectively. With the score now at 123-6 Mohammed Aslam entered to bat and struck a quick 19 before being caught behind off the bowling of Noa Jones. Jacob Hughes-Pickering joined James Carver Hardy in the middle and a partnership of 58 saw the Commoners home with Hughes-Pickering (19*) hitting the winning runs with four overs to spare. James Carver-Hardy finished on 72 not out after a superb matching winning knock.
Sohaib Syed finished with figures of 3-33 and Omair Syed with 2-28, Noa Jones picked up the other wicket for Aberystwyth.
Commoners now face Aberaeron next Saturday in a top of the table clash.