Defeat for Dolgellau as Phil Leeds helps Wales Over 50s to victory

Phil Leeds, pictured here with Dolgellau’s Clubman Award, featured for Wales Over 50s on Sunday ( Dolgellau CC )

Corwen 204 for 5 beat Dolgellau 2nds 57 by 147 runs

North Wales League, Division Four

Report by Ken Evans

Dolgellau 2nds lost by 147 runs at Corwen on Saturday. Nathan Aldridge, who played for Brymbo in the Premier last season, hit 10 fours and 2 sixes in his 63 runs, Corwen making 204 for 5 from their 40 overs, Aldridge being bowled by youngster Joel Eynon who was having his first taste of senior cricket.

Opener Kevin Sharp made 41, lbw to Alun Roberts, John Wildman 29 not out, Harry Pooler 20, caught Jayden Roberts off Llio Parry and Dan Jones 11, caught Llio bowled Jayden, who also ran out Simon Harrison for 11.

Aldridge then took 3 wickets for 1 run as the visitors were dismissed for 57, surviving 26 overs, Iwan Parry scoring 22. Skipper Will Pooler had 2 for 5, Dan Jones 1 for 5, Harry Pooler 1 for 9 and Harrison 1 for 16. Dolgellau 2nds next match is on May 7th when they entertain Llay 2nds.

• Dolgellau’s Phil Leeds featured for Wales Over 50s at Pontardawe on Sunday in the preliminary round of the Welsh Cup.

Leeds, opening the bowling, had the excellent figures of 9 overs, 4 maidens, 1 for 9; Wales winning comfortably by 119 runs.

They are at home to Llandarcy in the next round on 8 May.