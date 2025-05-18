Dolgellau (142) lost to Connah’s Quay 1(43 for 1) by 9 wickets
North Wales Cricket League Division One
IT proved to be another bad day at the office for Dolgellau on Saturday, losing by nine wickets at home to Connah's Quay who chased down Dolgellau's total of 142 with ease, for the loss of just one wicket.
The Quay's bowlers, in the most part, kept Dolgellau's batters in check, a few laying a foundation but not progressing to a bigger score.
Dolgellau were dismissed for 142 in their final over, the first six batters all reaching double figures, before the visitors took 37.2 overs to reach a winning 143 for 1.
At the half way stage of their innings the hosts stood at 73 for 2.
They lost opener Jaco Oosthuizen for 20 adjudged lbw to Lee Davies after putting on 28 in 11 overs with Dave Jenkins.
Lafras Van Vuuren and Jenkins had an alliance of 45 for the second wicket until Lafras was caught behind by Tom Hooson off Luke Bennett for 24.
Jenkins was perhaps unlucky to be given out lbw having scored 19 to make it 84 for 3 in the 24th over.
The remaining 21 overs saw just 58 runs scored as seven wickets tumbled, pace bowler Mali Auty impressing with the ball claiming an impressive 3 for 14 from his 8.2 overs.
Number 4 bat Sion Francis made 24, Rob Humphreys 15 and Tyla Davison 10, but the lower order batters hardly troubled the scorers on this occasion which put Dolgellau in a difficult position.
To go with Auty's good spell, Bennett had success with 3 for 20 from 9, Rhys Jones picked up 2 for 17 from 7 and Davies 1 for 27 from 7 overs; Liam Cappiello having six tidy overs for 24.
Hooson had two catches and two stumpings and Rhys Stout had a run out as Dolgellau were all out for 142.
In reply, Connah's Quay's openers Hooson and Bennett looked comfortable at the crease, the Dolgellau bowlers not able to break through as they had a partnership of 104 from 28 overs.
Hooson made 39 from 91 deliveries in a patient knock for his side, until he became the only one to lose his wicket, caught by Jack Williams on the square leg boundary, off the bowling of 16 year old Dyfan Hughes.
At this stage only 39 more runs were needed for a Quay victory, and this they achieved with some ease as Bennett continued to accumulate runs accompanied by Morgan Duffy.
Bennett reached his half century from 97 balls with 5 fours and was on 55 not out, his side advancing to 143 for 1 for a nine wicket win, Duffy on 16 not out.
The sole wicket taker for Dolgellau was Dyfan Hughes with 1 for 25 from 6 overs.
The hosts used seven bowlers but six of them did not have any success this time.
Francis had a good spell with seven overs for 23 runs, as did Lafras with nine overs for 25, Connah's Quay taking the maximum 15 points.
The match ball was sponsored by Coco, Dolgellau, a gift shop situated in Eldon Square.
Dolgellau will look to get back to winning ways when they take on Bangor Seconds on Saturday.