Defeat for Dolgellau as threat of relegation looms
The drop remains a real threat for Dolgellau as the North Wales League Division One heads to its conclusion.
Subscribe newsletter
Dolgellau (143) lost to Connahs Quay (144 for 7) by 3 wickets
It was an improved performance by Dolgellau on Saturday but not enough to stave off a three-wicket defeat at Connahs Quay in the stifling heat of the hottest Saturday of the season.
The visitors were happy to win the toss and bat first in temperatures exceeding 30°C, being 143 all out in 32 overs.
The Quay then advanced to a winning 144 for 7 from 34.2 overs, after being 38 for 4 in the 8th over.
Dolgellau were 15 for 2 when Jack Williamson was caught by the skipper and keeper Tom Hooson off the bowling of Mali Auty and Sion Francis was unlucky to be run out at the non-striker’s end, by Auty.
There followed a 42-run partnership for the third wicket between Stuart Evans and Jaco Oosthuizen. Evans hit 5 fours in his 27, given out lbw to Jake Chare.
Fourteen runs later Oosthuizen was bowled for 24 with a six and 3 fours, Chare getting a second wicket and a third by bowling Phil Deane, to leave it on 72 for 5.
Jack Williams and Dave Jenkins took it on to 90, at which Jenkins was another lbw victim, Auty the bowler.
When Joe Williamson was out lbw to Chris Boden and Jack Williams bowled by Auty it was 112 for 8, Williams having struck 3 fours in his 16.
Phil Leeds, batting at number nine, added 20 runs with Richard Rees for the 9th wicket, until Rees was caught behind by Hooson giving Boden a second wicket.
Dan Williams hit a four as he and Leeds moved it on to 143, at which Leeds was unlucky to be given out lbw, as a possible inside edge came into the equation.
That was the 4th lbw of the innings and it gave Boden another wicket. Leeds scored 20 with 3 fours, the Dolgellau innings ending on 143.
Auty claimed 3 for 30 from 9 overs, Boden 3 for 34 also from 9 and Chare 3 for 27 from 5 overs.
The Quay’s first wicket went down when Auty was run out by Oosthuizen and they then lost 3 batters in the space of 4 runs.
Hooson, caught by the keeper Jenkins off Joe Williamson for 13, opener Rhys Stout caught by Jack Williamson off Oosthuizen for 19 with 4 fours, and Kevin Jones bowled by Joe Williamson, to make it 38 for 4.
However, the experienced Darren Jones and Chris Allen came together and had an alliance of 75 for the 4th wicket.
Allen made 50 with 9 fours before he was caught behind by Jenkins off the bowling of spinner Jack Williamson.
113 for 5 became 142 for 6 as Jones and Callum Miller put on 29 runs to take their side to within 2 runs of victory.
Miller hit a six before he was stumped by Jenkins off Jack Williamson who also caught and bowled Chare. Jones remained at the crease and made an undefeated 29 with 4 fours as Connah’s Quay reached a winning 144 for 7.
Jack Williamson finished with 3 for 30 from 6 overs, Joe Williamson 2 for 24 from 7 and Oosthuizen 1 for 32 from 7, Leeds having a good spell of 9 overs for 19 runs.
It was an encouraging performance by the Dolgellau players in the baking sun but they will need to get some wins from the remaining five matches to have any chance of staying in Division 1 for next season.
The match ball was sponsored by Danny Jones Stone Walling, Dolgellau.
In the North Wales League Division 4 at The Marian Dolgellau Seconds lost to league leaders Corwen.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |