Dolgellau 225 for 4 best Mochdre 2nds 122 by 103 runs
North Wales League, Division 1
DOLGELLAU’S first home match of the season resulted in a win against Mochdre 2nds, the margin of victory 103 runs.
Dolgellau's Jaco Oosthuizen struck a sparkling century, opening the batting and scoring 113 not out as his side posted 225 for 4 after being asked to bat first.
Mochdre replied with 122 all out in the 20th over.
Jaco featured in two substantial partnerships, firstly with his opening partner Dave Jenkins when they accumulated 87 runs from 24 overs and then with number 3 batter Lafras Van Vuuren, 84 runs for the second wicket in 13 overs.
Jenkins made 24 before he was caught by Aidan Kelly off Tom Opie and Lafras scored 38 including four boundaries caught at mid off by Alex Davies off Lahiru Wickramasinghe.
Oosthuizen's fifty came up from 56 balls faced and he continued to punish the bowling, eventually reaching his century in the 43rd over of the scheduled 45.
His hundred contained a six and 12 fours and was scored from 106 deliveries, finishing undefeated on 113.
Jonathan Lloyd hit 22 from 19 balls with 4 fours towards the end of the innings helping Oosthuizen to take Dolgellau on to 225 for 4 at the close.
Alex Davies claimed 2 for 34 from his 9 overs, Opie 1 for 26 and Lahiru 1 for 28.
When Mochdre batted they scored runs at more than 6 an over throughout their innings, but their adventurous style led to them losing wickets at regular intervals, slipping from 27 for 0 to 122 all out.
The visitors stood at 37 for 5 from 6 overs, Zack Coverley 12 and Scott Roberts 10.
Aidan Kelly and Alex Davies followed with an alliance of 51 in just 7 overs to move it on to 88 for 6, Kelly going for 13 with a six, bowled by Lafras.
With the total on 112, Davies hard hitting knock ended, caught by the keeper Rob Humphreys off Oosthuizen for 43, which included 9 fours.
An undefeated 18 by Andy Butlin, a six and 2 fours, took it to 122 at which the innings ended, giving Dolgellau victory by 102 runs.
For the hosts, Lafras claimed 3 for 23, Sion Francis 3 for 35, Oosthuizen 2 for 26 and Jack Williams 2 for 30.
Humphreys had a second catch behind the stumps and there was a catch each for Francis and Oosthuizen.
There can be no doubting the man of the match, Jaco Osthuizen for his 113 not out, 2 wickets and a catch.
Dolgellau take the maximum 15 points for the win and will travel to Mold on Saturday.