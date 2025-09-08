Bell continued and reached a fifty from 68 balls, going for 51, caught Francis, bowled Dyfan Hughes. 275 for 8 became 299 all out, Toby Bellis, caught Lafras, bowled Hughes for 21, before Simon Perry was bowled by the final delivery of the innings, a third wicket for Dyfan Hughes who took 3 for 18 from his 3 overs.