Gresford 299 best Dolgellau 176 by 123 runs
North Wales League, Division 1
DOLGELLAU’S last away match of the season resulted in a defeat to Gresford, by 123 runs.
Winning the toss, Gresford notched up 299, their last wicket falling from the last ball of their innings of 45 overs.
Dolgellau were then bowled out for 176 in the 42nd over.
Gresford's first wicket pairing of Dan Williams and Wes Evans raced to 70 in just 7.3 overs before they were parted, Evans giving a catch to Phil Deane from a Sion Francis delivery.
Evans struck 5 fours in his 32 off 23 balls.
Two wickets went down with the total on 85, Williams for 35, with 5 fours, and Chris Ellwood, both lbw to Lafras Van Vuuren.
Matt Thompson and skipper Josh Knowles took it to 128 at which Knowles was caught behind by Rob Humphreys off Lahiru Chamil for 16.
Thompson was joined by Gareth Bell in adding 44 for the 5th wicket; 172 for 5 when Thompson, who scored 40 with 6 boundaries, was dismissed lbw to Chamil.
Tom Crewe and Bell put on 24, the former departing for 16, lbw to Lafras.
Bell and Cam Evans shared 55 for the 7th wicket in 7 overs, Evans making 28 before being caught by the keeper Humphreys off Jaco Oosthuizen.
Bell continued and reached a fifty from 68 balls, going for 51, caught Francis, bowled Dyfan Hughes. 275 for 8 became 299 all out, Toby Bellis, caught Lafras, bowled Hughes for 21, before Simon Perry was bowled by the final delivery of the innings, a third wicket for Dyfan Hughes who took 3 for 18 from his 3 overs.
Lafras bowled 9 overs, 3 for 33, Chamil 9 overs, 2 for 58.
There was a wicket each for Francis and Oosthuizen.
In reply Dolgellau were soon 8 for 2, Oosthuizen and Chamil falling to Ahmadzai Zai, both caught behind by Knowles.
Opener Lafras and Joe Williamson added 34, Williamson given out lbw to spinner Simon Perry.
There followed a 61 run partnership between Lafras and Francis to advance it to 103 for 4, Francis scoring 35 with a six and 5 fours, caught by Bell off Crewe in the 21st over.
Humphreys helped Lafras take it on to 145 for 6, the former going for 12, caught Cam Evans, bowled Crewe, who took a third wicket, Phil Deane, caught Thompson for 9.
In the meantime Lafras had reached a half century, his 5th of the season, his fifty coming from 75 deliveries.
His knock ended on 70 runs, stumped by Knowles off Perry. and included 2 sixes and 6 fours.
It stood at 160 for 7 in the 36th over when Lafras was dismissed for 70.
There was time for Sam Jones to score 13 not out, the innings closing on 176, giving Gresford a win by 123 runs.
Crewe claimed 3 for 44, Perry 2 for 27, Bell 2 for 30, and Zai 2 for 31.
Other results: Brymbo II (143) lost to Mold (144-5) by 5 wkts; Connahs Quay (278-6) beat Mochdre II (164) by 114 runs; Hawarden Park (123) lost to Halkyn (128) by 5 runs; Llandudno (229-3) beat Bangor II (146-9) by 83 runs; Northop II (170-8) lost to Pontblyddyn (179-9) by 9 runs
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.