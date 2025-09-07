Bala Town 0 Penybont 0
JD Cymru Premier
BALA Town had to settle for a single point after a hard-fought goalless draw against Penybont in the JD Cymru Premier at Maes Tegid on Saturday.
The match was an entertaining, end-to-end affair with both sides creating chances.
Manager's Reaction
Despite the 0-0 scoreline, Bala manager Steve Fisher believed the draw was a fair result.
He said, “A draw overall was a fair result. I think both teams had good chances, both keepers have done really well.
“Although it was 0-0 it was an open and end-to-end game really, too open for my liking. It was a good point in the end.”
Fisher was also keen to keep the team's promising start in perspective.
“A lot of people are saying you’re doing really well but we’re only six games in.
“If we’re still in and around the top three, top four, top six after 15 or 16 games I’ll be more than happy but there’s a long way to go.”
Penybont coach Owain Warlow, however, expressed some disappointment.
He felt his team deserved more from the match, stating: “A little bit disappointed with the result, I thought we did everything but score.
“I thought their keeper was man of the match so that tells you everything you need to know.”
The Lakesiders, fresh from a 3-1 victory against Connah’s Quay Nomads in midweek, started positively.
An early opportunity came when Jacob Tarasenko played a through ball to Hussein Mehasseb, whose shot was blocked.
Tarasenko later had another effort deflected wide.
Penybont also tested the home side's defense
Bala keeper Joel Torrance was in top form, making a crucial save from a close-range effort by Alexander Cvetkovic.
Defender Louis Hall also made a heroic block to deny a shot on goal from Ashley Baker.
Bala continued to press for an opener.
Olamide Ibrahim narrowly missed with a left-footed strike from the edge of the box, and a long-range effort from Tarasenko curled just wide as the first half ended without a goal.
The second half began with renewed intensity from Bala.
Ibrahim's close-range shot forced a brilliant save from Penybont keeper Archie Matthews, and subsequent efforts from Ibrahim and Nathan Burke led to back-to-back corners.
Penybont had a goal disallowed for offside, and Torrance was once again called into action, pushing a half-volley over the bar for a corner.
A head collision between Sam Billington and Mael Davies caused a lengthy stoppage in play.
The outcome of the match remained uncertain until the final moments.
Bala almost stole the win when Liam Higgins's looping header was tipped over the bar by Matthews, ensuring the game ended in a draw, which was a fair result.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.