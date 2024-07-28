Under beautiful skies, Aberystwyth journeyed to Vicarage Fields for the return fixture in the Fine and Country West Wales league.
Captain Peter Loxdale won the toss and elected to bowl and experimented with the tall Salter who had impressed in training in the week. Commoners opened with Jacob Billingsley and Michelle Watson and the opening overs were eventful with Morris catching a blinder off Salter (1-25) with the score of 8.
Things settled down with Mo Aslam scoring freely off the bowling until Loxdale (1-24) changed things up with the introduction of Sanders who calmed down the scoring rate with his accuracy and guile picking up Watson (12) and the influential Aslam (24) to start the domination of the middle part of the innings.
Mehru and Moshin stabilised the Commoners Innings and scored well and it was a game of cat and mouse with the game in the balance until Nigel Salmon (1-32) removed Nehru lbw and man of the match Nat Burrell (1-33) struck removing Moison for a well struck 57. Jack Allen (3-15) came on to polish off the lower order and Ioan Morris also contributed with a great runout to leave Commoners all out for a battling 184 all out.
Replying Aberystwyth openers started positively with Bellenie (10) perishing to a spectacular catch to Billingsley and Anthony Burrell (34) batting very positively taking Aberystwyth to a good position but being pressured by Moseen (4-29) who proved to be a fierce competitor.
After Allen (10) and Morris (5) had departed, Aberystwyth felt under pressure but Nat Burrell came in and batted calmly and very positively for a crucial 69 runs before he was caught by Mo Aslam attempting another boundary.
Ben Willis (17no) was plotting a route to victory and he was joined by Matt Salter (20) who re discovered his batting form in dispatching Moseen for 3 boundaries in his last over and Aberystwyth were over the line in under 30 overs to continue their good form in the conference.