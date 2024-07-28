Mehru and Moshin stabilised the Commoners Innings and scored well and it was a game of cat and mouse with the game in the balance until Nigel Salmon (1-32) removed Nehru lbw and man of the match Nat Burrell (1-33) struck removing Moison for a well struck 57. Jack Allen (3-15) came on to polish off the lower order and Ioan Morris also contributed with a great runout to leave Commoners all out for a battling 184 all out.