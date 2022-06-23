Jaco helps Dolgellau to fourth straight win

BANGOR 2nds 167 for 9 lost to DOLGELLAU 168 for 5 by 5 wickets.

Dolgellau continued their winning sequence on Saturday when they travelled to play Bangor 2nds.

The home team totalled 167 for 9 from their 45 overs, Dolgellau reaching 168 for 5 from 37.2 overs. Jaco Oosthuizen 53 not out, and Phil Leeds 33, featured in a match winning 5th wicket partnership of 89 to take their side from 77 for 4 to 166 for 5, with just 2 more runs required for victory.

Bangor captain, Sohaib Khan opted to have first use of a good batting track, losing a wicket early on as Ryan Symonds-Mayes edged behind to keeper Dave Jenkins off the bowling of Oosthuizen. Number three Chris Barry and opener Chris Dawson added 41 for the second wicket to take it to 47 in 17 overs, at which Dawson was caught by Sion Francis for 11, in Jack Williams’ second over. That was to be Williams’ last over, as in the next over bowled by Moc Llywelyn, Williams pulled up with a hamstring injury as he chased the ball to the boundary and he took no further part in the match; the visitors having to field with 10 for 27 overs. At 63, Llywelyn bowled Sohaib Khan and at 66 Peter Jones was caught behind by Jenkins standing up to spinner Sam Williams. Jamie Davies joined Barry, having an alliance of 53 for the 5th wicket, until it became 119 for 5 in the 35th over. Barry was adjudged lbw to Sam after hitting 4 boundaries in his watchful 51. Davies was on 29 at the time, after he had survived a very confident lbw shout, the ball striking his back leg adjacent to the stumps, Sam being the bowler. There were another 50 runs added to the total from the last 10 overs, Davies scoring 30 of those. Aidan Kelly was bowled by Morgan Yorke, Saif Ijaz caught by Stuart Evans off Francis for 9 and Subhan Khan bowled by Francis to make it 143 for 8. Seven runs later wicket number 9 fell, Paul Lewis giving Francis a second catch and Llywelyn a second wicket. From 150 for 9, Davies and last man Hadi Zaidi advanced it to 167 for 9 in the final 2 overs, Davies finishing on 59 not out from 67 deliveries.

Dolgellau used 7 bowlers, Leeds unable to bowl due to injury. Sam Williams sent down 9 overs taking 2 for 23, Llywelyn having 2 for 37 from his 9 overs. Francis bowled 5 overs at the end, 2 for 23, Oosthuizen claimed 1 for 22 from 7, Yorke 1 for 30 from 7 and Jack Williams 1 for 7 before he had to leave the field. Joe Williamson had 6 tidy overs for 13 runs as Bangor closed on 167 for 9.

In reply Dolgellau lost a wicket at 14, Francis bowled by Symonds-Mayes for 8. The same bowler dismissed Sam Williams caught behind by Sohaib Khan to leave it at 31 for 2. It became 49 for 3 in the 14th over, opener Stuart Evans playing the ball on to his stumps, the bowler Dawson. Evans made 25 with 2 fours. Yorke and Leeds put on 28 runs in quick time before Yorke was caught by Peter Jones off spinner Subhan Khan for 26 with 2 boundaries; 77 for 4. Oosthuizen joined Leeds in the middle and they proceeded to take the match away from the hosts. They came together in the 19th over and added 89 runs in 18 overs, with Oosthuizen being particularly aggressive striking a huge six and 5 fours, reaching a fifty from 53 balls. With the total on 166, only 2 runs away from victory, Leeds was dismissed, caught by Dawson off Kelly for a steadfast 33. Jenkins came in to join Oosthuizen, who hit the winning runs in the next over, striking the ball into the outfield for two runs, to reach 168 for 5. Oosthuizen closed on an excellent 53 not out as his side won by 5 wickets.

Symonds-Mayes took 2 for 33 from 9 good overs, Kelly 1 for 25 from 7, Dawson 1 for 28 from 5 and Subhan Khan 1 for 37 from 7.

The match ball was sponsored by Gittins Gardens (Brithdir). Dolgellau entertain Marchwiel & Wrexham on Saturday.

Phil Leeds scored 17 not out, took a catch and bowled 8 overs for 25 runs as Wales Over 50s Firsts lost to Warwickshire Over 50s Firsts at Llanelli, while Jonathan Lloyd claimed 4 for 18 as Wales Over 50s Thirds beat Worcestershire Over 50s B at Newport.

Pwllheli (180) lost to Bangor (260) by 79 runs

BANGOR chose to bat and were bowled out for 260, captain Matthew Haswell 52, Nadeem Rehman 39, Owen Reilly 37, Robbie Marshall 35 and Sion Evans 34.

Ioan Roberts took 3-65 from 9.3 overs, Chris Taylor 2-41 from 10 and Syed Kaleem Aslam 2-64 from 10 for the hosts.